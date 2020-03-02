Penang PKR still intact, says vice-chairman

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PKR will stay intact despite claims that some 2,500 members have decided to leave the party following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan federal government over a week ago.

Penang PKR vice-chairman Jason Ong Khan Lee (pix) said most of the elected representatives are firmly behind the party, because it is improper to leave when the party is in need of help.

Jelutong PKR division head Shaharudin Mohd Sharif had earlier claimed that up to 2,500 members would leave the party en bloc.

He claimed that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had sidelined those who took part in the original struggle of the party in the 1990s, causing a serious split within it.

The leaders were said to be allied to former leaders Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamarudin, who were sacked after they were identified as the ringleaders behind the defection to form a new federal government headed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s president Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin.

To this, Ong said the claims made are disputable as in Jelutong alone there were only some 100 members who attended its annual general meetings.

Ong said now is not the time for politicking but rather to take stock and be reflective over what has transpired in the country.

“The people’s mandate was apparently hijacked so this is why the people are feeling sore. The government was stolen from the persons who were duly elected.”

Even if such persons were alleged to be incompetent in administering the country, there is no excuse to break the law by claiming a new government through the way of defections and by politically realigning to individuals who have pending court cases, said Ong.

“Let the courts dispose of such cases first.

“We shouldn’t make politics personal. When we enter the realm, it is more about serving the people and to feel the satisfaction in the gratitude shown by those who are in need. It is definitely not about self-interests.”