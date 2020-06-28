Penang PKR thinks focus should be on economy, not politics

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PKR has warned politicians not to get carried away with excessive politicking as the people are now suffering from the economic adversities brought on by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Its deputy head Sim Tze Tzin (pix) said that if politicians do not heed the warnings from the people, majority of the elected representatives may be made redundant by voters.

“It has happened before, especially to those who betray the mandates and choose to hop parties for their personal gain instead of the people’s consideration,“ said Sim.

He expressed his displeasure at the ruling coalition of Perikatan Nasional (PN), who triggered political instability in the country with their backdoor ‘Sheraton Move’ to wrest power from a duly elected federal government.

“Now, they want to prolong the uncertainties by dwelling on snap elections. That should be the last thing on their mind. The first should be the economy,“ he said.

Now is not the time for politicking, said Sim after launching a report card on his performance as the Bayan Baru MP at his service centre.

Sim said they should focus their energy and resources on trying to grow back the battered economy and the new norms which has only gone on to create more challenges for an open economy like Malaysia.

He said Penang PKR will take heed on this matter, and the party will not be ‘blowing their horns’ like PN, despite that it has quietly replaced party traitors with an average of 100 new members in the past few months.

“Penang PKR is resigned to the fact that Seberang Jaya assemblyperson Dr Afif Bahardin and Sungai Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim have decided to quit the party, and in turn, betrayed the cause for reforms and justice,” he said.

Afif, who some quarters are think may become the next state Opposition Leader, and Zulkifli, joined Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) and Nor Hafizah Othman in the new re-engineered Opposition front.

They are joined by Bertam assemblyman Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq, together with Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifli Md Lazim, who withdrew support for the Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government but remained with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The six joined Penaga assemblyperson Mohd Yusni Mat Piah from PAS as a resurgent Opposition bench here, while PH retained 33 seats with DAP having 19 seats, followed by PKR (12) and Parti Amanah Negara (two).

Sim’s report card has illustrated Bayan Baru to become a focal township in the development of Penang.