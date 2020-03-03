Penang PKR to act sternly against members who betray party

GEORGE TOWN: Penang PKR today warned that stern action would be taken against members who betray the party and tarnish its good name.

Its chairman, Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the Penang PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) found several of the party divisions committing acts of political sabotage and these received media coverage.

“Looking at the statements made by this group, we wish to state that there were errors and conflicting information on the number of members from each division who will or have quit the party,” he said in a statement.

Last Saturday, 2,500 party members from nine divisions in Penang reportedly claimed to have quit the party. The nine divisions are Jelutong, Tanjong, Balik Pulau, Bayan Baru, Bukit Gelugor, Tasek Gelugor, Bagan, Batu Kawan and Nibong Tebal.

Muhammad Bakhtiar, who is the MP for Balik Pulau, also said that the state PKR leadership had received complaints on a viral video recording aimed at provoking the party leaders, and a report and complaint on the matter would be forwarded to the party’s Disciplinary Board.

He added that Penang PKR leaders and members had always given their full support to consolidation and cooperation in Pakatan Harapan at the state and central levels. - Bernama