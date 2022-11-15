Penang police arrest 3 individuals for GE15-related offences

GEORGE TOWN: Three people have been arrested and 30 reports were lodged in Penang for various offences committed during the 15th general election (GE15) campaign period.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said so far his men have opened 12 investigation papers and one police inquiry paper.

“The three individuals who were held were charged in court for extortion under Section 385 of the Penal Code and voluntary causing hurt under Sections 323 and 324 of the Penal Code.

“During the 10 days of the GE15 campaign period, the police have issued 986 permits and 360 events were held.

“Perhaps as the polling day draws nearer we will receive more applications for a permit.” he told reporters after early voting ended at the Penang police headquarters here today.

Elaborating, Mohd Shuhaily said in the last four days of campaigning the people are advised to stay safe and be prepared to face the possibility of floods following the current unpredictable weather.

‘’The police are always ready to provide immediate assistance especially to those living at the flood hot spots and at risk areas,‘’ he added. - Bernama