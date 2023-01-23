Penang police arrest five foreign nationals for fighting

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained four foreign nationals involved in an argument which resulted in two of them sustaining injuries in a house in Taman Chai Leng Park, Perai near here, early yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the four men, aged 23 to 27, were arrested after a fight at 3.25 am with two of them seriously injured in the face and hands as a result of being stabbed.

“Investigations found that all of them were drunk and there was a misunderstanding between the four victims who were believed to have used knives. The two injured victims were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment.

“Meanwhile, the other two victims were not injured. Police seized a 15-centimetre folding knife suspected to have been used in the fight,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He said all the four men, who work in a factory, have been remanded until Jan 25 to assist in the investigation. They are being investigated according to Section 324 of the Penal Code.

In another incident, Mohd Shuhaily said police arrested a foreign man for hitting another man, also a foreign national, with a glass bottle in a fight while both were drunk in a flat in Sungai Nibong, here, on Jan 21 at about 10.23 pm.

He said the victim and suspect, both aged 24 years, worked as cleaners at a food court in Bayan Lepas, near here.

“The victim suffered an injury on the eyebrow as a result of being beaten by his housemate. Police arrested the suspect to assist in the investigation. The suspect has been remanded until tomorrow, and the case is investigated according to Section 324 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

He advised employers to warn their foreign workers to obey the rules and laws in this country by not fighting to the point of injuring others.

Meanwhile, in other developments, he said a total of 717 accidents were recorded during Op Selamat from Jan 19 to 22, and there was an increase of 16 per cent or 117 cases compared to the same period last year.

“As for fatal accidents, there was a decrease with five cases compared to nine cases last year while the number of deaths also shows a decrease for this year with five cases compared to nine in 2021,“ he also said.

He added that for the same period, 1.5 million vehicles were recorded entering Penang. - Bernama