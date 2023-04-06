Penang police chief says he will not be intimidated by threats

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin described the threats he has received as normal and it is a risk faced by police in carrying out their duties to fight crime.

He said he will not be intimidated by any threats or intimidation.

“Threats or intimidation like these are always faced by the police in carrying out their duties to combat illegal activities or syndicates.

“As Penang’s chief of police, I and all Penang contingent of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise or conspire with any party that carries out illegal activities,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said his team will also continue to take stricter action against those who threaten him or Penang PDRM contingent.

Khaw said this when commenting about a police report which went viral about him receiving threatening letters from a group of loanshark who threatened him not to take action against them.

It is understood that he received the letter sent to his office at the Penang police contingent headquarters on Thursday.

According to the letter, the suspects warned Khaw and the police to cooperate with them to avoid being splashed with paint and acid or even being shot.

The suspects threatened to set fire to a shop or police station and enclosed in the letter were six Chinese joss paper banknotes with a note.

Following the threatening letter, police opened an investigation paper and the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code. -Bernama