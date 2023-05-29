Penang police detain man with 7,400 grams of heroine

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police crippled a drug (heroine) processing activity after seizing about 7,400 grams (g) of heroine worth RM61,420 after carrying out raids at three locations on Thursday and Friday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said acting on investigations and surveillance, police detained a 40-year-old local man who is believed to have been actively involved in drug processing and distribution in and around Seberang Jaya.

“The first raid was carried out at a business premises in Seberang Jaya and a Perodua Alza with remote control devices were seized. With the detention of the suspect, a second raid was carried out at a terrace house in Seberang Jaya area where police found equipment used for processing heroine,“ he told reporters at the Penang police headquarters, here today.

Khaw said the third raid was carried out at a parking lot in Perai where about 7,400g of heroine was found in a Honda Accord 2.4cc vehicle together with RM25,050 cash.

“The suspect will be remanded for seven days starting May 26 and the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said. - Bernama