Penang police detect betting involving results of state polls

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police detected gambling activities involving bets on the results of the upcoming state polls on Aug 12.

State police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said so far no arrests have been made in relation to the case but the police are closely monitoring the activities.

“Based on our monitoring, there are traces of betting activities which we believe are carried out on a small scale, and the investigation thus far found that it does not involve any (gambling) syndicate, only small ones.

“Our investigation found that they are betting on who will win and who will lose the state seats in the elections,” he told reporters after inspecting the early voting process at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK), here today.

A total of 6,451 police personnel in the state are casting their ballot papers at 28 early voting centres involving 33 channels at the IPK and five district police headquarters today.

Meanwhile, the number of hotspots detected in the state remained at two locations, namely in the Permatang Pasir state constituency in Permatang Pauh and the Bayan Lepas state constituency in Balik Pulau.

“No cases were reported in the two hotspot areas. There were minor incidents, but not to the point of threatening public order. Everything is under control,” he said. - Bernama