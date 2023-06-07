Penang police identify two hotspots for state polls

GEORGE TOWN: Police have identified at least two state constituencies in Penang that are at risk of becoming hotspots in the upcoming state election. Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police would focus on the two areas namely Permatang Pasir, under the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency, and Bayan Lepas, under the Balik Pulau parliamentary constituency.

He said the emphasis on hotspot areas was based on information obtained by the police from time to time.

Khaw added that 5,776 police officers and personnel will be deployed during the state election and the team will be assisted by 663 personnel from Bukit Aman and other contingents that are not involved in the state election.

In Penang, there are 23 nomination centres, with 14 located in the island and the remaining nine in Seberang Perai. Police will ensure a smooth process during the nomination period,“ he said during a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Khaw said the police have identified a secret society, believed to be supporting a non-governmental organisation (NGO), to cause public unrest and disrupt the state election.

“The police have all the data, their activities, and now we are monitoring them so that they do not become ‘middlemen’ or cause chaos. If (anyone) tries to act like that, we will take immediate action,“ he said. -Bernama