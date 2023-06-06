Penang police nab 13 illegal loan sharks in major swoop throughout state

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police rounded up 13 unlicensed loan sharks (Along) in a special operation that was aimed at cracking down the menace of illegal loan sharks and their illegal activities.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the 13 suspected loan sharks were detained at separate locations throughout the state within (24 hours) since the operation started (June 5).

“Penang police had formed a special task force to tackle the menace of illegal loan sharks and cripple their activities. This operation is also in response to a threat targetted at me, believed to be by them.

“The special task force comprising 112 officers was divided into 28 teams, involving personnel from the Crime Investigating Division, Commercial Crimes Investigation Department and Narcotics Crimes Investigation Department,” he said in a statement today.

“Yesterday, media reports said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had stressed that police were on the trail of suspects who had sent a warning letter to the Penang police chief that contained elements of threat and warning.

Acryl was reported as saying that the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will not compromise with any individuals or syndicates that issue threats against police officers when carrying out their duties, aimed at wiping out criminal or illegal activities in the country.

Khaw said all the 13 suspects were detained and investigated under Section 5 (2) Moneylenders Act 1951.

“A large scale operation is being carried out continuously by PDRM to wipe out illegal money lending syndicates and their illegal activities. We will not compromise on the activities of illegal moneylenders or loan sharks,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Khaw added that Penang police had received four reports lodged against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in connection with his claims that Penang belonged to Kedah.

Khaw said the case would be investigated by the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Recent reports had claimed that Muhammad Sanusi had stated that Penang belonged to Kedah because both states did not have a common border and that Kedah only had state borders with Perak and Perlis. - Bernama