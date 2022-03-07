Penang police nab four men, seize drugs worth RM79,116

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Police believed they have thwarted a local drug ring with the arrest of four men and seizure of syabu worth RM79,116 in several raids in the northeast district on March 2.

Northeast District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong said acting on a tip-off and intelligence findings, police arrested the first man, aged 31, at a parking lot of a supermarket in Sungai Dua.

“The arrest led to another raid on a unit of flats in Sungai Dua, where another man, also aged 31, was nabbed with three packets of heroin weighing 960 gm.

“The next raid was on another unit of flats in Paya Terubong where nine packets of heroin weighing 3,349.5 gm and 11 packets of syabu weighing 291 gm,” he told a press conference here today.

Soffian said another man, aged 21, was also arrested at the parking lot of the flats who then led the police to another unit where 332 gm of heroin and 179 gm of syabu were found.

“On the same day, police also arrested a 28-year-old man in George Town believed to have a connection with the drug ring,” he said.

Soffian said the seized drugs were estimated at RM79,116 and could be used by 25,557 addicts.

He said police also seized four vehicles and several types of jewellery worth RM65,445 from the four men, all of whom were unemployed and had previous criminal records related to drugs.

“They have been remanded until March 9 to facilitate further investigations,” he added. - Bernama