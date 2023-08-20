Penang police seize 50 motorcycles, issue 230 summonses in crackdown on illegal racing

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police seized 50 motorcycles in an operation carried out in areas frequented by illegal racers around the state, yesterday.

The operation by the Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) was carried out in several ‘hotspots’ in the North East and South West districts on the island as well as Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) on the mainland.

The Penang Police in a statement on their Facebook page said the operation which was carried out from 11 pm on Friday till 6 am the next morning involved seven officers and 64 JSPT personnel.

“The police seized 50 motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and arrested four men for racing or riding motorcycles in a dangerous manner, with the case being investigated according to Section 42(1) of the Act.

“The police also arrested another man under Section 108 of the Act relating to fake vehicle registration numbers and a total of 230 summonses were issued for various traffic offences,“ according to the statement.

Meanwhile, SPT District Police chief ACP Tan Cheng San when contacted by Bernama said they had also conducted an operation along Jalan Guar Jering, Kg Terus in Guar Perahu near here following complaints of illegal racing activities among teenagers which affected the surrounding residents.

He said in the two-hour operation which began at 5 pm, police seized 26 motorcycles and issued 67 summonses for various traffic offences.

“The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division and the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division of the SPT District Police Headquarters conducted the operation after receiving complaints regarding activities among teenagers disturbing public order in the area,“ he said. - Bernama