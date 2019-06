GEORGE TOWN: Penang police will go all out to wipe out all forms of illegal gambling in the state in line with Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s call to get rid of the menace.

State Police Chief Datuk T Narenasagaran said the force is fully supportive of Abdul Hamid’s call and will continue to intensify ongoing operations to eradicate illegal gambling activities.

“Every officer and personnel in Penang will give their 100 per cent to eliminate any form of illegal gambling and also vice syndicates in the state,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

He was commenting on Abdul Hamid call to all State Police Heads and District Police Chiefs to ensure illegal gambling activity in their respective areas is put to a stop.

Abdul Hamid was reported as saying that towkays of illegal gambling, which had been rampant of late, have been warned to either stop their illegal activities or face stern action.

Meanwhile, Narenasagaran also hoped for the public’s cooperation by reporting illegal gambling activities in their respective areas as well as feedback and suggestions. — Bernama