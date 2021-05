PETALING JAYA: Penang police will question several witness over the alleged fraudulent offer of Covid-19 vaccines to the state.

So far six police reports have been received, including from the Penang Chief Minister’s office, state police chief Commm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said so far they had received six reports from several individuals representing political parties .

“On May 19, police received a report regarding the statement by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that the vaccine contribution (offer) to the chief minister was a scam.

“Following the police report, an investigation was conducted by the Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department under Sections 420 and 511 of the Penal Code,“ he said in a statement today.

Sahabudin said the suspect is a representative of Hong Kong-based company Xintai Enterprise Development Ltd who was believed to have attempted to dupe the Penang government by offering two million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.