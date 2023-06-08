Penang polls: 11,294 police, military personnel involve in early voting Tuesday

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 11,294 voters involving police and military personnel as well as their spouses, will participate in early voting for the state election in Penang on Aug 8.

Penang Police Contingent headquarters media spokesman for the state polls SAC W.Pusphanathan said of the total, 6,451 of them are police personnel and their spouses, while the remaining 4,843 are military personnel and their spouses.

The personnel from the Penang Police Contingent would cast their ballots at 28 polling centres throughout the state, he added.

“There are 33 channels at the Penang Police Contingent headquarters and five at the District Police headquarters (IPD), namely Timur Laut and Barat Daya on the island, as well as Seberang Perai Utara, Tengah and Selatan on the mainland.

“The Penang police have made thorough preparations and arrangements for early voting. A total of 217 police officers and personnel have been assigned to facilitate the early voting process for this state election,” he said in a statement today.

The Election Commission (EC) has set for state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Negeri Sembilan to be held simultaneously on Aug 12. - Bernama