Penang polls: Almost 3,000 cops to be on duty during nomination

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 2,829 police officers and personnel will be on duty on the nomination day of the state election in Penang on July 29 to ensure safety and that no untoward incidents occur throughout the process.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (pix) said they will be assigned to 23 designated nomination centres.

“The police hope that all parties will comply with the rules and instructions set by the Election Commission (EC) and the police throughout the nomination process,“ he told a press conference at the Penang Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

The EC has fixed polling for the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on Aug 12, nomination on July 29, while early voting is on Aug 8.

He said police have also launched Ops Cantas to monitor possible attempts by secret societies or gangsters to cause chaos or provocation.

“I also went down to the ground with department heads and district police chiefs to inspect the areas identified as hot spots to observe preparations and to ensure everyone’s safety,“ he said.

He also advised supporters of political parties to comply with the orders, rules and instructions set by the EC and the police throughout nomination day. - Bernama