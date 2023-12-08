Penang polls: Anwar, Dr Wan Azizah cast their votes

PERMATANG PAUH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cast his vote for the Permatang Pasir state seat in the Penang State Election at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Penanti here, at 9.41am today.

Anwar, who was dressed in blue shirt and wore a songkok, came with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who also voted at the school.

On arrival at 9.30 am, the couple was greeted by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin and Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tean Cheng San.

Having done his duty, Anwar was seen shaking hands and posing for photographs wih voters present at the polling centre.

In this state election, the Permatang Pasir state seat is a straight fight between its incumbent Muhammad Faiz Fadzil of Amanah and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Amir Hamzah Abdul Hashim.

Permatang Pasir is one of the three seats in the Permatang Pauh parliamentary constituency, apart from Seberang Jaya and Penanti. -Bernama