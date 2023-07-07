Penang polls: No issue over PH-BN seat allocation

GEORGE TOWN: There is no issue or problem concerning the allocation of seats between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming state election, to be held on Aug 12, said Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

He said several rounds of negotiations had been conducted with several agreements reached by both parties to ensure their victory in the state.

“We have held several meetings to discuss the allocation of seats. Until two weeks ago, only one seat has not been decided, but I am confident this too will be resolved by the central leadership of both parties.

“We will know the outcome soon ...as negotiations are at the final stage,“ he said in an interview with Bernama recently.

Chow, who is also the caretaker Chief Minister, said that in principle, DAP would contest for the existing 19 seats held by its incumbents.

He said the party was now in the stage of selecting the candidates and had so far interviewed 30 potential candidates.

“In addition to the list of incumbents, we have interviewed a total of 30 as potential candidates,” he said, adding that the party would not be featuring anyone as its ‘poster boy’ for the state election.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that state elections in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will be held simultaneously on Aug 12.

The Penang State Assembly, which has 40 seats, was dissolved on June 28 to make way for the state election.-Bernama