Penang prepared to face possible floods

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government and its related agencies are prepared to face possible floods brought on by the northeast monsoon expected to begin in November.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said among the preparations made so far was by appointing focal persons for disaster management at all district and land offices (PDTs), as well as at all departments and agencies statewide.

“Three staff from each PDT are being appointed as focal persons to strengthen cooperation between the district and the state disaster management committees,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the State Finance Department had also approved an allocation of RM400,000 this year for the procurement of disaster management assets and supplies to be distributed to all PDTs based on their applications.

The state government has also received donations of 4,744 units of C-Tent which had also been distributed to all PDTs as part of their preparations to face the possible floods, he said.

“Local authorities have also been instructed to clean up all clogged drains, canals and rivers, while members of the public are advised not to throw rubbish into the drains and canals as it will disrupt the water flow and cause flash floods,” he added.