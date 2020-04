GEORGE TOWN: Muslims in the state can still enjoy their “buka puasa” favourites but via a new-norm process.

“All the customer needs to do is make their order online and wait for it to be delivered directly to their respective address by food delivery providers.”

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) is optimistic that online platforms and the E - Bazaar digital initiatives will be able to meet the halal food demand of Muslims in the state, who begin fasting during Ramadan, whichi begins today.

To help the small enterprises, retailers and hawkers ply their trade during Ramadan, Chow has roped in the two city councils and prominent food delivery service provider - Food Panda, to assist in the digitised food delivery and sales operation here.

“Even with the movement control order (MCO) in place, the public can still have their delicacies associated with the breaking of fast from dates to fruits and complete meals,” he said.

Chow also noted that he was notified by the state religious affairs council that there would not be any breaking of fast ceremonies or terawih prayers at mosques or suraus due to social distancing requirements.

“As the country continues to battle the dreaded novel coronavirus (Covid - 19) pandemic, it is best to take precautions in view of how highly communicable the virus has become,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state special security and safety council has given the green light for electrical and electronic outlets as well as laundromats, to begin operating from 8am until 8pm from today.

In another development yesterday, the Bangladeshi Honorary Consul Datuk Shaik Ismail Allaudin presented aid to Bangladeshi workers ahead of Ramadan.

Shaik Ismail said that the aid was crucial in view of the MCO, which has hugely impacted the earnings of the foreign worker in the state.