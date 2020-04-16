Penang preparing for ‘new normal’, says CM

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is already preparing for a new future. There will be a reformation of state institutions as well as economic and social transformation.

These are strategies that will set the state up for a future that, until now, was never anticipated, according to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

“We cannot be in a state of perpetual crisis,” Chow pointed out in his daily social media briefing here today.

“Once the movement control order (MCO) is lifted, we will see a ‘new norm’. It is this that we must prepare for,” he said, adding that several initiatives have already been proposed to take the state in the new direction.

Chow noted that several experts have already predicted that when the pandemic is over, the world will have changed vastly.

“The way we commute, how we interact with each other, how we conduct business and so on will change,” he said.

This new reality will be defined in Penang’s new master plan for the future. Codenamed “Next Normal Strategies”, the plan will have a three-pronged digital approach.

He said the first step is to strengthen the state’s digital capabilities. Then the eco-system will be re-aligned to meet the needs of the 21st Century and, finally, measures will be taken to build resilience to face possible crises in the future.

Chow said the state’s two city councils have started the ball rolling by jointly launching programmes to help hawkers and small traders venture into e-marketing through campaigns such as “Jom Beli Online” and the e-Bazaar Ramadan.

In the area of recreation, the Penang Youth Development Corporation will host an e-sport competition called “Liga Duduk Rumah” (Stay At Home League) where people can compete without getting out of the house.

On Monday, Digital Penang will host a virtual roundtable – dubbed PLC19 eCrowdSource: Hacking the Next Normal. Here, technology players, computer engineers, coders and other related groups will have a virtual gathering to discuss technological solutions for new challenges that the state can expect to face, said Chow.

The chief minister also expressed his appreciation to the front liners, as the state’s compliance rate towards the MCO reached 97.85% as of Tuesday. A total of 861 individuals have been arrested for flouting the restrictive order, since March 18.

Chow also pledged to assist the health authorities who are facing an acute shortage of personal protection equipment, saying it would be dispensed periodically to those who need it.