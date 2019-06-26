  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Local

Penang Press Club to meet on refunding donation linked to 1MDB

Ian McIntyre /
26 Jun 2019 / 23:58 H.
    Penang Press Club to meet on refunding donation linked to 1MDB
    Picture for representation only.

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Press Club will meet tomorrow to discuss refunding a RM50,000 donation received from a charity linked to the 1MDB strategic investment fund

Club president Wong Soon Eng said that the club would discuss and sanction a move to return the donation in good faith.

“But it will require a formal committee decision to do so,“ he said.

“We will go through the proper channels to return the money. A motion to refund the sum will be tabled at our meeting,“ he said.

Wong’s comments comes after Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had called on journalists’ groups who had received donations from groups linked to the 1MDB to voluntarily return the money.

Lim said that they should return the money or risk having their accounts frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which is investigating 1MDB.

Did you like this article?

email blast