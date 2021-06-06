Penang private hospitals provide extra care services as PPVs

GEORGE TOWN: Penang private hospitals that have been selected as vaccination centres (PPVs) have gone the extra mile to ensure a smooth vaccination process.

Lam Wah Ee Hospital (HLWE) PPV centre coordinator Dr Cheang Hon Kit said preparation has been finalised, and the hospital staff members have also made phone calls to remind vaccine recipients of their appointment.

“Some people were surprised as we actually reminded them of their appointment via phone calls. We made sure that their information is correct and notified them about their upcoming vaccination appointment,” he told Bernama.

He said the hospital also has a backup name list in the case of missed appointments so that no vaccines would be wasted.

For now, he said that the hospital is targeting to administer 200 vaccine shots per day, with the hope that the state would achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Pantai Hospital Penang (PHP) operation manager, Ganesh Rao Sannasi, said that those who received their Covid-19 vaccine shot at the hospital PPV could benefit from subsidised parking rates, as well as goodie bags.

He said that the goodie bags came with a free bun from the hospital bakery, as well as hospital merchandise for the recipients, in an effort to express gratitude for their contribution to make Malaysia a safer place.

Ganesh said that now the hospital is targeting to start by vaccinating 100 people per day, and then to increase the number based on their capability.

“We have at least 30 medical personnel and support services manning our PPV, and we hope that all Penangites can do their part in receiving their vaccine shots,” he added.

On May 31, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that six private hospitals in Penang have been selected to serve as PPVs beginning in the middle of June.

Chow said according to the Penang Health Department, HLWE and PHP are among the four private hospitals in Penang to serve as PPVs on June 7, whereas the remaining two private hospitals are expected to begin the vaccination programme later, on June 15. -Bernama