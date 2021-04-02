Penang proposes dedicated vaccination centres for factories

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has proposed the setting up of dedicated vaccination centres at factories, in an effort to give factory workers priority under Phase 2 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said this was one of the subjects discussed with Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when the latter paid a courtesy call to him yesterday.

It was proposed that hospitals and health clinics, both public and private, form partnerships to set up dedicated vaccination centres within factories with a large number of workers, he told reporters here today.

“Say for instance that Factory A has around 3,000 workers; we would then match them with a hospital or some health clinics to set up a dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centre in the said factory to vaccinate the workers.

“The employers would have to pay the cost to the medical personnel for setting up the dedicated vaccination centre and the vaccination services,” he said, adding that the proposal had been submitted to the ministry.

He said the programme would be conducted according to the availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and in accordance to the schedule to receive the next batch of vaccines from foreign countries.

According to the ministry, it was possible for the programme to take off within two months, he added.

— Bernama