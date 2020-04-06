Penang proposes three measures to break Covid-19 infection chain

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Government has made three proposals to the Federal Government to be implemented in the state during the last nine days of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period due to end on April 14.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said during these nine days the state government hopes that the Health Ministry will increase the screening procedure for Covid-19, and if necessary, the state government will help implement it.

“We have to make use of the MCO to make all the Covid-19 positive cases come to the surface for us to take the necessary action. In other words, we want to see all Covid-19 positive cases emerge during this period,“ he said in a press conference which was broadcast life on his personal Facebook account here today.

At the same time, he said, the state government is urging the Home Ministry to implement movement control at the state boundaries which will enable Penang to break the Covid-19 infection chain more effectively.

“States like Sarawak and Sabah which have their own immigration authority have already implemented this move,” he said.

Chow said the third proposal was to ask the Ministry of International Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Human Resources to determine and enforce the Environment, Health and Safety protocol for the industry so that it is compulsory for all businesses which have been permitted to operate to observe safety and health measures without any exception.

“There should be a clearer guideline for critical and support industries and this should be made public knowledge,” he said.

Chow said these proposals will be taken to the next National Security Council’s Special Meeting on the Management of Covid-19. — Bernama