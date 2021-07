GEORGE TOWN: Penang has proposed to hold its state legislative assembly sitting on Sept 1, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to Penang’s request to convene the state legislative assembly sitting after the Emergency period ends on Aug 1.

The state government also expressed its gratitude to Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tan Sri Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak for being involved in talks on the matter with His Majesty, he added.

“The consent was given pursuant to Section 15 (1) (b) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 and in line with the advice of the Prime Minister and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said in a statement today.

Chow said the state government would always seek advice from the MKN the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) on the standard operating procedures and preventive measures that need to be implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama