GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has expressed pride and gratitude to the people in the state for accepting all guidelines stipulated and cooperating to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said independence is not only about the start of freedom from the colonists, it also covers forging noble values which is the key and foundation in the development of the nation in creating prosperity, harmony, mutual respect and tolerance especially during this difficult time.

“When Penang recorded several new cases after a 91-day record as a green zone state, we witnessed a very high level of compliance to the directives and standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the authorities. In fact what made us proud is that the people in the state accepted the guidelines set and gave commendable cooperation together.

“The state government would like to take the opportunity to express its appreciation to a family in Nibong Tebal who showed their caring attitude by starting a cleaning up mission voluntarily to collect face masks discarded by irresponsible people,” he said in a special message in conjunction with the 63rd National Day celebration.

He added that the care and cooperation extended had cumulatively assisted and facilitated the frontliners in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, Malaysia Cares.

“Since the country was hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, the state government had announced three Penang People’s Aid packages amounting to RM155.5 million especially to the effected groups from various sectors in the state,” he said.

In this regard, Chow said the State Executive Council Meeting (MMK) had decided to cancel the Penang state-level National Day parade this year for the safety of the people. — Bernama