Penang public warned on false monks tugging at heartstrings – and purse

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang City Council (MBPP) reminds the public to be wary and not be hoodwinked by fake monks roving around Penang.

MBPP councillor John Ooh Sin Hwa said there were complaints from the public who chased away foreign nationals disguised as monks to prey on the generosity of non-Muslims for alms in cash donations at public markets and food courts of MBPP.

“To date, I have received 30 public complaints directly from the field and over the phone.

“A total of 10 banners have been prepared to be hung in areas identified to be frequently visited by fake monk syndicates to alert the public,“ he said here today.

Among the obvious public markets and food centres identified are Jelutong market, Fisherman’s Wharf food court, Chowrasta Market, Chowrasta food court, Sungai Pinang food court, Itam water market, Ayer Itam market, Lavender MBPP Sungai Ara, Anson Road market and Kuantan Road market.

John said the banners display information such as the MBPP complaint line number, MBPP online QR code and the Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA) hotline to educate and enable the public to lodge complaints.

He asked the public not to be duped by these syndicates and offer only food but not cash to monks. - Bernama