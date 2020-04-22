Penang received RM16.9 billion in foreign and local direct investments last year

GEORGE TOWN: Penang topped the national record, hitting the highest figures for foreign and local direct investments for last year, at RM16.9 billion. It was the state’s highest ever investment inflow which involved 166 projects throughout the state.

This finally brought Penangites some cheer about after some 30 days under the movement control order (MCO).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow revealed the good news following the release of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA)’s approved investment report for 2019.

“It is our highest ever achievement,“ Chow said at his daily social media briefing.

Foreign investors are highly confident about the investment ecosystem which Penang offers, Chow said while reminding people that Penang has no natural resources, except for a skilled workforce which is a pull factor for investors.

“We will work hard to ensure our economy is resilient in the face of the new normal due to this (Covid-19) pandemic.”

But Chow also drew attention to the services sector which remained the largest contributor to the GDP of the state, accounting for 49%, followed by the manufacturing sector at 46% while the rest is farming.

Part of the contribution to this sector comes from tourism.

This includes the focus on Penang’s world famous and popular street food; recreation; art & culture; medical tourism; MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions); hotels and home stays.

The services sector in Penang provides some 300,000 jobs.

“Almost half of these are in the tourism sector.”

Chow said that 99% of the state’s locally-incorporated enterprises are classified as small medium enterprises (SMEs) which thrived across 46 business categories, from agriculture to construction, manufacturing and services.

Based on the analysis by state think tank - Penang Institute, it was reported that 74.9% of SMEs in the sub sector of arts, entertainment and recreation are micro enterprises.

The economic risks affecting this group is extremely high due to the disruption, an offshoot from the pandemic that has impacted the global economy.

In view of this, Chow said that he has formed a Tourism Penang Next Normal Task Force to formulate strategies to take the services sector forward.

On Saturday, the task force will be having a virtual round table session with industry stakeholders, preliminary discussions on the ill effects of the pandemic.