Penang receives approval for PIL 1 highway project

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has received approval for the commencement of the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL 1) highway after the Department of Environment approved the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the EIA approval was accorded with 56 conditions attached by the regulatory body.

Work on the project is now scheduled to begin next year.

The six lane highway project is expected to ease congestion in the island by providing an alternative route for road users.

Its initial cost estimated to be around RM7 billion.