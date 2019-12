GEORGE TOWN: A total of 384 rape cases were reported in Penang from 2014 to last year, said state Women and Family Development , Gender Inclusiveness and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng.

Of the total, she said, 212 cases involved victims between the ages of 13 and 15.

“These are the reported cases, there are so many cases that are not reported. For every case reported, there are at least five cases that are not reported because of shame and fear,” she told a press conference after attending the closing ceremony of the Penang Goes Orange (PGO) programme here today.

PGO is a campaign run by the state government together with the Penang Women’s Development Corporation (PWDC) since 2014 to stop sexual violence against women.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who closed the event, said the state government would never stop speaking up for women and he was proud that Penang was the only state to implement the Gender Inclusiveness Policy to reduce gender inequality. — Bernama