GEORGE TOWN: The number of dengue cases in Penang saw a drop of 85.84% with only 182 cases recorded from early January until Feb 8 this year, compared to 1,103 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year.

According to the statement issued by Penang Health Department’s Public Health Division, only one death due to dengue was reported during the said period this year compared to four last year, which is a drop of 75%.

“The department calls on the public to continue taking precautions to stop the spread of dengue in the state. This can be done by eliminating all aedes mosquito breeding sites in their areas. They can get aedes mosquito larvicide (abate) at government health clinics,” he said.

He added that in order to reduce the risk of mosquito bites, members of the public could use repellent or wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when performing outdoor activities. - Bernama