Penang’s 5G network coverage to reach over 80% by year end

BUTTERWORTH: The 5G network in Penang will cover more than 80 percent COPA (Coverage of Populated Areas) after the communications infrastructure is completed by the end of this year.

Deputy Communcations and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said the goal of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is to build 470 5G towers in Penang and so far, 290 have been built.

According to her, a total of 244 5G towers are operational in Penang and the coverage of 5G services in populated areas in the state has reached 67.7 percent.

“This means Penang is ahead of the average 5G coverage across the country, which is 64.7 percent so far. Our expectations is to reach over 80 percent by end of this year,” she told reporters after opening the Merdeka @ Komuniti progamme in the Bagan parliamentary constituency here today.

She said the ministry would work with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to ensure that the target of 80 percent 5G coverage across the country is achieved by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Teo said all state constituencies in Penang, including Bagan parliamentary constituency, will have Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) by January next year.

She added that there are 911 PEDi nationwide, three of which are in Penang. “Our intention is to establish a PEDi in every constituency in Penang. There will be about 38 PEDi. We are in the tendering process and it is expected that all PEDi in Penang will start operating in February next year,“ she said.

PEDi is her ministry’s main initiative for the local community in fostering the positive use of the Internet and opening up opportunities for all to pioneer businesses online or through e-commerce platforms. - Bernama