Penang’s ferry only for bicycle, motorcycle from Jan 1

GEORGE TOWN: The iconic ferry service in Penang can only be used by motorcyclists and cyclists starting January 1, according to Penang Port Commission (SPPP) chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng. (pix)

Tan said ferry services for four-wheeled vehicles would not be provided from the same date in line with Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong’s statement on Thursday regarding the service.

“The ferry service operation for motorcycles and bicycles is between Pengkalan Sultan Abdul Halim in Butterworth and Pengkalan Raja Tun Uda Jetty on the island.

“Starting January 1 too, there will also be a ferry service for passengers, namely, pedestrians, by using fast ferry boats from Pengkalan Sultan Abdul Halim Base to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal on the island,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the use of fast ferry boats and the existing ferries was an interim measure before the introductions of the new ferries, namely “water bus” and “vehicle transporter” in July 1, 2022 or earlier.

Tan said during the interim period, both Pengkalan Sultan Abdul Halim and Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda would be renovated and upgraded to operate new ferries (water bus and vehicle transporter) in order to provide a more efficient ferry service and more comfortable terminals for all users.

“SPPP gives its assurance that the ferry service will not be interrupted even though there are renovation works at both terminals and during the interim period the existing ferry fares will be maintained,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said a shuttle bus service to take passengers from the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal to Pangkalan Tun Raja Uda would be provided free of charge for pedestrians using the fast ferry boats.

He said the shuttle bus service would make it easier for the ferry passengers to continue their journey by taking a bus or taxi at Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda.

“This shuttle bus service is provided free of charge to take passengers who disembark at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal to Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda to make it easier for them to get a bus or taxi service to continue their journey,“ he said. -Bernama