PETALING JAYA: The Rasa Sayang Resort and Spa Pinang Restaurant and Bar have been closed temporarily due to strong waves, The Star Online reports.

Shangri-La Rasa Sayang Resort and Spa communications director Suleiman Tunku Abdul Rahman reportedly said that the sand has buried the floor of the restaurant and it will take some time to clear as the hotel is short of manpower.

“This is not the first time this happened to us,” he said, adding that the restaurant will be closed until further notice.