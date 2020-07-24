Penang’s reduced red tape, ease of setting up plants a pull for investors

GEORGE TOWN: Two factors stand out for Penang becoming a preferred destination for foreign direct investments (FDI) - a reduced bureaucratic process and assisting investors with the entire setting up of their plants.

Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon, the investment adviser to the Penang Chief Minister, said the ease of doing business as well as the helpful government agencies and officers have paved the way for Penang to be reputable worldwide as an investment hub.

He said this as Penang marked a remarkable inflow of RM7.1 billion in approved manufacturing investments in the first quarter of this year despite the crippling effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Lee added that investors are confident in Penang’s electronics and electrical sector, especially its matured eco-system of small-medium enterprises and other networks which exist in the supply chain and services for the investors to lean on.

“I think we have worked hard for the right environment despite the apparent challenges. The government also took a holistic approach and it is paying dividends,“ Lee said in an interview.

He also noted that Penang was on the cusp of the digitalisation drive with the migration towards producing components for artificial intelligence, the 5G communication network and medical devices.

“In fact, our cluster of medical devices has room to grow and it is one of the reasons why there is a steady flow of investments.”

Later, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that 80% of the figures cited were likely to be realised investments for the state.

“It shows that investors take us seriously and we also treat them well.”

He said the virus has caused 5,000 jobs to be lost in Penang, but at the same time, more than 5,000 jobs have also been created.

“We are now trying to match the jobs with those who have lost theirs.”

Chow added Penang officials were now busy liaising with the federal government to provide an exemption for Americans to travel to Penang to set up their plants here as international visitors are barred pending the immigration status under the recovery movement control order mode.