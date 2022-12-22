Penang’s Sin Boon Kee Coffee Concept Store enters Malaysia Book of Records

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s Sin Boon Kee (SBK) Coffee Concept Store Sdn Bhd has made an entry into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for producing the most number of drink product variants in a concept store.

SBK chief executive officer Jonathan Chan said that there are 26 types of in-house products sold in the SBK Coffee Concept Store.

“We sell flavours like Nanyang coffee (kopi-o), royal black coffee, Japanese Premium Matcha and taro instant powder, malt chocolate and more. Our best-selling products are the Nanyang coffee and the royal black coffee,“ he told reporters at the MBR award-presentation ceremony today.

Chan who is also the fourth generation owner of the SBK coffee factory, said that it all began when the SBK coffee factory was established in 1944 by his great-grandfather, Chan Kok Tong.

“From a coffee factory, I decided to expand the business by establishing an F&B outlet branded as SBK coffee concept store in 2020. We established it as a platform for youngsters to drink coffee here,“ he said.

In addition, he stated that the business will be expanding with the opening of a third coffee concept store outlet in Feb 2023.

“We will be opening our third outlet at Bandar Perda (mainland) next year,“ he added.

Moreover, he stated that SBK is known as the first and longest coffee factory operating in Penang.

“With this award, we would serve our best so that everyone can have a great cup of coffee, he said. - Bernama