Penang says safety of citizens reason for delay in CMCO implementation

GEORGE TOWN: Ensuring that its 1.8 million inhabitants remain free of the Covid-19 infection is one of the reasons Penang has delayed the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow pointed out that Penang is the most densely populated state in the country, thus making it difficult to ensure that people conform with practices such as social distancing if the requirements are relaxed.

He said at his daily social media briefing today that the state is prepared to be sued for its decision. He was responding to a statement by Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Azmin Ali that the state was at risk of being sued by industries affected by its decision.

Under the CMCO, which was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last week, about 80% of industries will be allowed to resume operations, and wider freedom of movement will be allowed, subject to several conditions.

However, sectors where close proximity is unavoidable, such as entertainment outlets and gymnasiums, are to remain closed.

Patrons and employees of sectors that are allowed to re-open, such as retail outlets, must continue to observe practices such as social distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

Chow said that at a meeting with Muhyiddin, the mentris besar and chief ministers had made it clear that they needed a week to study the requirements and standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the CMCO before implementing it.

“At no point did any of the states object to the CMCO. We merely asked for more time to come up with a strategy for its implementation,” he said.

However, Penang eventually announced that it will adopt what it described as a “gradual” resumption of economic activities. This will be done in three stages until May 12 when the CMCO will be fully implemented.

Apart from Penang, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak have also decided against going ahead with implementing the CMCO.

Chow said Penang has no reason to object to any move to restart its economy but its decision to delay the CMCO is consistent with its policy to balance healthcare with livelihood.