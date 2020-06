GEORGE TOWN: The number of chikungunya cases in Penang has shown an increase, with 212 cases recorded from early January to June 13.

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said based on statistics there is a significant increase of 55 cases for the period from June 7 to June 13.

“From January to June 6 this year 157 cases were reported, but since June 7 to June 13 the number of cases spiked dramatically by 55 cases bringing the cumulative number of cases from the beginning of the year to mid-June to 212 cases,” she told Bernama, here today.

However, she said no deaths related to Chikungunya have been reported to date.

According to her, the aedes mosquitoes was the primary vector for chikungunya virus and was the major cause for the increase in cases and the Penang State Health Department was currently working on destroying aedes breeding grounds.

In addition, Norlela said the Health Department was also conducting fogging activities in areas with chikungunya cases and she urged the public to cooperate and allow health workers to carry out fogging in their homes.

She said there were currently 15 outbreak localities in Timur Laut district with three localities where the outbreak was not under control, namely in Padang Tembak Flat, Lorong Sempadan, and Taman Air Itam.

“Meanwhile, the outbreak is under control in the localities of Kampung Pisang, Kampung Jalan Perak, Desa Baiduri, Jalan Lahat, Jalan Khoo Hye Keat, Kiara Indah Condo, Sri Impian, Jalan Goh Guan Ho, Desa Permata, Taman Terubong Jaya, Tingkat Lembah Ria and Greenlane Park,” she said.

She added that Penang had experienced an increase in chikungunya cases in 2009 before being hit again this year. — Bernama