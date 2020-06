GEORGE TOWN: Commercial shoplot owners in Penang have been urged to waive or reduce rentals to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the retail sector to cope with the recessionary effects of Covid-19.

State executive councillor Datuk Abdul Halim Hussein, who is in charge of domestic trade, said the state has received many appeals from tenants on the need to help them weather the economic effects caused by the pandemic.

Abdul Halim admitted that for now the pandemic has cast a negative spell on trading, especially on the SMEs.

The SMEs only commenced trading activities on May 8 but demand as well as the supply chain has been slow to respond to the reopening.

Among those affected are wholesalers, retailers, grocers at shopping malls, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

“The SMEs are suffering from cash flow issues so any help would be valuable for them to mitigate this situation.”

Abdul Halim said many of the traders also suffered from excess stock because the country had remained under movement restrictions during the Hari Raya period.

The state is also trying to help all segments of the economy with a stimulus package worth RM151 million set aside to help the people, he said.

Abdul Halim added that the federal government will accord tax exemptions to owners who waive or reduce rentals for commercial units.

SMEs contribute 39% to the national gross domestic product (GDP), while generating 60% of jobs.

He said he would be meeting mall operators and tenants to find a win-win solution for those affected by the pandemic.

Abdul Halim also said that the SMEs should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to raise the confidence level among consumers.

“If people are confident with our safety and security standards, they will return to shop or visit,“ he said.