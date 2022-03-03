Penang-Singapore VTL in mid-March

BALIK PULAU:The air Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme between Penang and Singapore is expected to commence in the middle of March, said state Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin.

He said the authorities have in principle agreed with the implementation of Penang-Singapore VTL and at the moment, all preparations for the implementation including at Penang International Airport (PIA) are proceeding smoothly.

“Presently, we understand the air VTL between Penang and Singapore would be held from the middle of March and I have been informed that the authorities have given the green light for the VTL programme.

“All preparations are going on including at PIA to receive the flights via the programme,” he said when met at ESCAPE Penang water theme park here today.

Earlier Yeoh launched the Pepsi Escape Challenge at the longest water slide in the world as one of the new attractions at the water theme park. Also present was Sim Leisure Group founder and chief executive officer, Sim Choo Kheng.

On Monday, Yeoh who visited PIA was reported as saying Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd had carried out detailed preparations at the airport to ensure VTL flights between Penang and Singapore proceeded smoothly.

The planning included determining the aerobridge and special path for passengers to disembark and PIA has also set up a medical laboratory for screening test.

Last December, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) had stated its desire for Penang-Singapore VTL soon to revive economic activities between the republic and the state.

The VTL between Changi International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Aiport (KLIA ) began on November 29 last year. - Bernama