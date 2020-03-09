Penang Smart Parking app reaches over 250,000 downloads

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 250,000 Penang residents have downloaded the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) application, a smart parking system, since its implementation in August last year.

The number represents 12% of Penangites and it is expected to increase to 400,000 downloads by July this year.

HeiTech Padu Berhad, the application developer, in a statement, said PSP would ease Penangites and visitors in making payment for the parking facility, as well as in purchasing the monthly passes and to pay compound.

The PSP implementation is also part of the state government’s efforts to turn Penang into ‘Negeri Pintar Bertaraf Antarabangsa’ (Smart State of International Standard) in addition to its ‘Penang 2030’ strategic initiative, to integrate the city council and municipal council services using smart technology.

“The PSP application uses combination of IoT (Internet of Things) sensor technology, navigation system and online payment system, as well as equipped with e-wallet function, in line with the cashless society, as aspired by the state government.

“The difference of the PSP application with other parking application, is the navigation system, where users can identify any empty parking bay nearby,” said the statement.

As of now, 1,000 units of sensors have been in operations and by July, and another 35,000 units will be installed at all Pinang Island City Council and Seberang Perai City Council parking bays.

For those who do not have smart phone, payment can be done by buying e-coupon from agents, located at designated areas around the state.

For further information, users can check out the psp.penang.my portal, or through Penang Smart Parking Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/penangsmartparking.official and its Instragram account @penangsmartparking. - Bernama