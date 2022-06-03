Penang State Assembly adjourns sine die

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Legislative Assembly which has been sitting since May 27 was adjourned sine die today.

During the six-day conference, 71 oral questions, 655 written questions and three motions were submitted.

An emergency motion was brought by Lee Khai Loon (PKR-Machang Bubuk) and was seconded by Ong Ah Teong (PH-Batu Lanchang), urged the federal government to address the rising cost of living and food security that are affecting the people as well as sustainable economic development in the state.

The motion was debated for about two hours by eight assemblymen before it was passed unanimously by the assemblymen.

The session also saw the opening address of the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak unanimously approved after 11 members of the State Executive Council finished winding up the debate.

The last day of the conference also saw a motion brought by the Deputy Chief Minister II, Prof Dr. P. Ramasamy and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman, regarding the appointment of members of the Board of Appeal under the Penang Freedom of Information Enactment 2010.

Prof Ramasamy proposed the appointment of Wong Chiang Kiat as chairman, Datuk Seri Syed Jaafar Syed Ali as deputy chairman, and Datuk Ajit Singh Jessy, Datuk Murelidaran M. Navaratnam, Datuk Agatha Foo Tet Sin and Regina Amalorpava Mary as board members from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2024.

The motion was unanimously passed by members of the assembly. — Bernama