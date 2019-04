GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Legislative Assembly sitting for this year, including the session from tomorrow until May 6, will be held at Dewan Sri Pinang because of renovation works at the state assembly building in Lebuh Light here.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the state assembly building will be closed for one year until Dec this year for renovation.

“The Penang Legislative Assembly upgrading works have been awarded to Syarikat Fajar Eratimur Sdn Bhd through open tender at a cost of RM3,673,000. The site possession date is March 13 and renovation work is expected to be fully completed on March 11, 2020,” he told a media conference at Dewan Sri Pinang today.

Law said the renovation works include repairing and replacing the roof structure, replacing damaged roof covering, repairing cracked walls, upgrading of floors, walls, ceiling and internal furnishing, and upgrading the mechanical and technical systems of the building.

This is the third time the state assembly sitting will be held at an outside venue, with the previous two occasions being at Dewan Sri Pinang in 2005 and Universiti Sains Malaysia in 1995. — Bernama