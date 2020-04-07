Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting to go on as scheduled, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting scheduled for the middle of this month will go on as scheduled to fulfil the requirements of the state constitution, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said the sitting will be conducted for a brief period to ensure compliance with the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed by the Federal government to contain Covid-19.

The date of the sitting and related matters will be decided on at the State Government Council meeting tomorrow, he added.

“If there is no sitting within a six-month period, the constitution stipulates that the assembly is dissolved automatically. Therefore, the state legal advisor has recommended that the legislative assembly is called into session. We will look at how to fulfil the requirements of the constitution and at the same time, comply with the MCO.

“Perhaps, we will shorten the sitting ... to one hour, in order to ensure the constitution is not contravened. Upon the conclusion of the MCO, we can convene another sitting which will enable state legislative assembly representatives to raise all issues, particularly those pertaining to the MCO,” Chow said at a press conference here today.

The State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to convene from April 17 to 24. The assembly’s last session was held from Nov 1 to 8 last year. — Bernama