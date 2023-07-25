Penang state polls: DAP announces 19 candidates, Chow , Lim Guan Eng to defend seats

GEORGE TOWN: DAP today announced 19 candidates, including seven new faces, to contest in the state election in Penang next month, with Deputy Chief Minister Prof Dr P. Ramasamy dropped from the list.

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, when announcing the list of names, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and party chairman Lim Guan Eng will defend their Padang Kota and Air Putih seats, respectively.

Also defending their respective seats are Zairil Khir Johari (Tanjung Bunga) and Jagdeep Singh Deo (Datok Keramat).

As for the new faces, Loke said they are Phee Syn Tze for Sungai Puyu seat, Chee Yeeh Keen (Bagan Jermal), Kumaran Krishnan (Bagan Dalam), Sundarajoo Somu (Perai), Wing Yuee Harng (Pengkalan Kota), Woo Sze Zeng (Pulau Tikus) and Tan Hooi Peng (Seri Delima).

Besides Ramasamy, also dropped from contesting is DAP Women’s chief Chong Eng.

Meanwhile, the incumbents for Pengkalan Kota (Gooi Zi Sen), and Bukit Bendera (Wong Hon Wain) will be fielded as the party candidates in Padang Lalang and Paya Terubong, respectively.

“I call on the party machinery to unite to give us the strength to face the challenge and retain the 19 seats as our KPI (key performance indicator) in the upcoming election.

“Our mission is to retain the Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan governments, and if possible, win another or two more state governments.

“If this can be achieved, the country will be more stable under the Unity Government and make Penang more progressive,” said Loke in his speech when announcing the candidates.

Loke also announced two DAP candidates who will be fielded in Kedah. They are Teh Swee Leong for the Kota Darulaman seat and Tan Kok Yew (Derga).

The state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will be held simultaneously with polling on Aug 12 and the nomination day is this Saturday.-Bernama