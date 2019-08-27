Penang steps up efforts in checking sea pollution claims

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has directed the Department of Environment (DOE) to step up efforts in identifying possible patches of pollutants in the sea off Teluk Bahang and Teluk Kumbar.

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh, who is also the state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman, said the DOE has previously inspected the sites. Nothing concrete was found yet, she said.

The water off Batu Ferrenghi were reportedly clear on Monday.

The authorities are also taking water samples to ascertain if there is a toxic or an oil spill.

Earlier, Penang Forum executive council member Khoo Salma Nasution posted on social media that a fisherman had noticed a red patch in waters near Teluk Bahang.

“The fisherman has since lodged a police report,“ Khoo said.

Penang currently has two major reclamation projects taking place off the Straits Quay residences near Gurney Drive and off Pulau Jerejak here.

Below are picture taken at the shores of Batu Ferringhi, at 7pm on Monday.