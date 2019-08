GEORGE TOWN: Families in Penang whose houses were damaged in the powerful storm on Friday night have been urged to lodge a police report immediately to receive aid from the state government.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said there are two types of financial assistance available to the victims, from the Penang State Disaster Fund and Governor’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“The owners of residential homes which were affected must lodge a police report and take photos of the damage as evidence before applying for the aid.

“We are in the process of identifying the number of victims affected by the storm, which was caused by the tail end of Typhoon Lekima,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Under the Penang State Disaster Fund, each affected household will get a one-off payment of RM500 while victims will receive 10% of the property damage subject to a maximum of RM5,000 each under the governor’s fund.

Phee said as of now, over 500 homes were confirmed to have been hit and data was still being collected.

On Friday, several areas in Penang, Perlis, Kedah and several other parts of the northern region were hit by severe thunderstorms and strong winds.

The heavy rains and strong winds uprooted more than 300 trees in Penang, and three temporary evacuation centres have been opened to house 71 people.

In PERLIS, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state government will provide financial aid of between RM5,000 and RM30,000 each to the 883 affected residents to repair their damaged houses.

“We will work with the Perlis Islamic Religious Council (MAIPs) and the Social Welfare Department to ensure that aid goes to the affected families,“ he said when contacted here today.

The state government had also provided basic necessities such as food and drinks to the victims, he said. — Bernama