GEORGE TOWN: Strata title holders in Penang have been given till the end of the year to settle their dues following a delay in issuing quit rent notices by the Land and Mines Department.

The delay was attributed to a technical issue, after the state government had followed Malacca and Selangor in revising the quit rent rates effective this year, with Kuala Lumpur to follow suit next year.

The notices would be issued from next month to all owners.

Exemptions are to be given to 224,303 parcel rent owners in 1,796 residential schemes throughout Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) told a press conference.

Strata title holders are made up of owners of high rise units from condominiums, apartments and townhouses, as well as those who require joint management bodies (JMC) or management corporations (MC).

The ammount in accumulated arrears racked up by ratepayers in Penang stands at RM65 million, and the state has informed defaulters to pay up or risk incurring heavy compounds. From next year, those who fail to settle their dues will be slapped with a 5% per annum penalty.

Chow also said the quit rent assesment would now be based on the size of the property and amenities available, such as parking lots and private garden.

Common areas such as store rooms or swimming pools are exempted.

Previously, the quit rent assessments was based on the size of the mother title or the main lot, which includes portions of the common shared areas.

From next year, the quit rent assessments is to be paid to the district Land and Mines Department. Residents currently pay their quit rent assessments to the JMCs and MCs.

However, the monthly maintenance fees will be collected by the JMCs and MCs.

State Land and Mines department director Akmar Omar and State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus explained that in some instances, the quit rent may be slightly higher than before due to the difference in calculations.

However, Akmar expects the collection to be lower because the revised rate does not take into account common areas shared by the owners.