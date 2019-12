GEORGE TOWN: The proposed Penang Structure Plan 2030 (RSNPP) will comprise a comprehensive land-use map of the state and will take into account sociological, political, economic and cultural challenges including climate change and population density.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it is a well thought-out plan of the state’s structure and resources, which is one of the reasons why it took up to 12 years for it to be finally unveiled.

Chow told a press conference that the plan is subject for review every five years.

The proposed Southern Reclamation Scheme (SRS) where three man-made islands are scheduled to be created off Teluk Kumbar is also part of the plan.

“The plan was crafted very carefully hence it took some time. It was gazetted on Oct 24 and it mirrors the state’s effort to ensure proper planning of the state development in line with its Agenda 2030, which symbolises the state’s aspiration to become a smart city with emphasis on greenery and the family institution,“ he revealed.

State Housing, Local Government and Town Planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said that the Local Plan, which identifies Seberang Prai and the Penang Island separately, should be ready for roll-out by next year.

It will complement the structure plan and will also take into account the demands of ratepayers as well as the current economic conditions.

On another note, Chow said that Penang has made the necessary arrangements to offer technical, vocational, engineering and technology (TVET) courses to as many school leavers as possible.

Under the Penang Skills Development Corporation (PSDC), a collaboration with the German Technical Vocational Institute saw up to 150 students trained in TVET skills.

Annually, the PSDC also produces 200 machinists to help meet the demand in the manufacturing sector.

PSDC chief operating officer Lim Wei Chen said that PSDC welcomes collaborations with the private sector such as that with the public listed UWC Group Berhad, which has agreed to send its workers for skills upgrade courses at PSDC.